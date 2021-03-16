CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kubuntu Focus Team today announced a "get published and get paid" Guided Solution Authorship Program, where technical writers can earn up to $500 per article plus hundreds more in value awards. The initial allocated budget is $10,000. Authors may apply now using the Application Form.
Articles will be published in the Guided Solutions searchable database. These are HOWTOs designed specifically for the Kubuntu Focus with an emphasis on "just works" and completeness. Authors are paid on publication, and there is no limit on the number of articles that they may submit. Besides cash payments, authors gain recognition and the ability to link back to a site of their choice.
Even those who do not yet own a Kubuntu Focus machine can develop, test, and submit their Guided Solutions. The Resource Pack provides a style guide, article ideas, templates, an ISO image, and a Virtual Appliance. Interested authors may Apply Today.
About the Kubuntu Focus
The Kubuntu Focus is the ultimate Linux laptop for developers, engineers, and scientists. It features carefully selected curated apps, custom tools, hundreds of UX and hardware optimizations, and high performance premium components so you can be productive right out of the box. Learn more at https://kfocus.org.
Company Statements:
Kubuntu Councilor and Head of EMEA Operations Rick Timmis said:
"Kubuntu and Ubuntu Studio have been working in close collaboration with MindShareManagement Inc. to deliver an exceptional product in the Kubuntu Focus. This initiative catalyzes community involvement. There are very talented people in our community, with the skills to enable Kubuntu Focus users to get even more value from their laptop. Motivating contributions in this way raises the bar on shared community, shared ethos, and shared benefits."
CEO Dana Roth said:
"We provide a downloadable ISO and Virtual Appliance of the robust Kubuntu 20.04 LTS and the Focus suite of enhancements. This enables almost anyone to participate in the Guided Solution Authorship Program. The work of these community authors will educate and empower Open Source software users around the world."
