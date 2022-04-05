KUDO announced the successful completion of the ISO 27001: 2013 certification.
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO Inc., the multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of professional conference interpreters today announced the successful completion of the ISO 27001: 2013 certification.
As a SaaS company providing a cloud-based live interpretation solution to governments, multilateral institutions and Fortune 500 companies, meeting the highest standards in security compliance is an important undertaking. This certification adds another milestone to the company's security program, which already includes FedRAMP Ready for Agency Authorization approval received in May 2021, Soc 2 type 2 audit completion last December after successful completion of Soc 2 type 1 in December 2020.
"Achieving ISO 27001 is a testimony to our commitment to compliance and an important milestone to ensure we meet the demands of our clients in regards to information management and security," says Parham Akhavan, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at KUDO.
ISO 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). KUDO's certification was issued by A-lign, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States on successful completion of a formal audit process. This certification is evidence that KUDO has met rigorous international standards in ensuring security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise. Additionally, KUDO's IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in security best practices.
"By meeting the information protection and management regulations on a global scale, we want to highlight our commitment to security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy and show current and future clients that their interests are fully protected," adds Parham Akhavan.
About KUDO: KUDO is a multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of on-demand conference interpreters. Accessible from anywhere, on any device, KUDO redefines possibilities in global communication. More info at http://www.kudoway.com
