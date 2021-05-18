NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO Inc., creator of the only cloud-based video conferencing platform with real-time multilingual interpretation powered by an enterprise ready marketplace providing on-demand access to thousands of interpreters supporting meetings in 80+ languages, revealed today it has been approved as FedRAMP Ready for Agency Authorization. KUDO achieved FedRAMP Ready approval for its language interpretation cloud service offering (CSO). This certification affirms KUDO's strong commitment to provide its clients with the highest standards of security, allowing more government entities to use their multilingual web conference tool. KUDO is in the process of pursuing FedRAMP agency authorization, thereby further opening up the opportunity for U.S. government agencies to benefit from its platform.
FedRAMP completed its evaluation of the KUDO Platform Readiness Assessment Report (RAR) and approved the multilingual SaaS platform as FedRAMP Ready.
"As US governmental agencies strive for inclusive meetings to further global trade negotiations and cross-border discussions, KUDO is committed to ensuring everyone has a voice in the conversations that matter. KUDO's on-demand interpreter booking capabilities coupled with FedRAMP approval means that more governmental organizations can support remote and hybrid multilingual meetings," says Fardad Zabetian, KUDO's CEO and cofounder.
With the rapid adoption of remote-work born out of the pandemic in 2020, demand for KUDO's technology exploded by over 3500% by offering convenience, government-level security, quality assurance and cost-effectiveness. KUDO removes language barriers during web conferencing and hybrid meetings connecting people and businesses in a truly global manner.
"KUDO has long recognized the value of building security into our platform and continues to invest in a holistic approach encompassing its people, processes and technologies," says Frank Shirmo, KUDO's VP of Cybersecurity and Compliance. Shirmo added "Approval from FedRAMP verifies the commitment to security and protection of assets of our service customers."
FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Achieving FedRAMP Ready status is a strong indicator of success for full FedRAMP authorization and means that KUDO will be listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as a FedRAMP Ready vendor.
About KUDO: Created by the engineers and language experts who built interpretation infrastructure and linguist teams for the United Nations and some of the most significant global summits and meetings, KUDO is a cloud-based video conferencing platform with real-time multilingual interpretation in 100+ languages and 147 sign languages. KUDO has also created a new economy for 1000's of professional interpreters all over the world whose highly sought after talents can be used for business anywhere globally. The New York City-based company came to market in 2017 as a SaaS, but quickly became a Language-as-a-Service (LaaS) overcoming language barriers for diplomatic agencies, governments and Fortune 500 enterprises in the U.S., Europe, South America and APAC regions. KUDO is in the business of overcoming communication barriers so all can speak their own language.
