KUDO announces the launch of KUDO Replay, an on-demand voice translation service for pre-recorded audio and video content.
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO Inc., the multilingual meeting SaaS company, today announces the launch of KUDO Replay, an on-demand voice translation service for pre-recorded audio and video content. KUDO Replay enables enterprise clients to add on-demand interpretation into 200+ languages powered by KUDO's network of 12,000+ professional interpreters. The new service brings quality, reliability and speed to offline voice translation and dubbing via a simple three-step process with next-day turnaround.
"Effective communication via language interpretation no longer ends when our clients leave a meeting or event, whether on the KUDO platform or through one of our many integrations," said Fardad Zabetian, CEO and Co-Founder of KUDO. "We are thrilled to give companies and organizations the flexibility to address a global audience through language inclusivity in their live AND pre-recorded meetings and content."
KUDO's global network of professional interpreters specializing in 200+ spoken and sign languages powers KUDO Replay. This same network, paired with KUDO Interpreter Marketplace's on-demand interpreter booking solution, makes KUDO's purpose-built live interpretation solution the most convenient option for high-quality interpretation.
"KUDO Replay is a natural extension of the interpretation we've been providing for live meetings and events, enabling us to offer the same level of quality for pre-recorded and evergreen audio and video content. KUDO Replay brings us closer to our mission of removing the language barrier in the modern workplace," says Parham Akhavan, CTO and Co-Founder of KUDO.
KUDO continues to combine technology and highly trained professional interpreters to improve the virtual meeting experience on or offline. This fusion of human expertise and technological innovation makes KUDO a highly requested and reliable option for language interpretation services.
About KUDO: KUDO is a multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of on-demand conference interpreters. Accessible from anywhere, on any device, KUDO redefines possibilities in global communication. More info at http://www.kudoway.com
