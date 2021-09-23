NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO Inc., the multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of professional conference interpreters, today announced the launch of KUDO Language Access. The new suite of products brings on-demand interpretation by KUDO's powerful network of over 10,000 vetted professional interpreters to multiple platforms for virtual and hybrid events.
The launch coincides with the UN's International Day of Sign Languages, which was created in response to the World Federation of the Deaf's (WFD) effort "to preserve sign languages and deaf culture as prerequisites to the realization of the human rights of deaf people". KUDO's drop-down menu of 100+ spoken and sign languages will give participants the ability to follow and engage in their mother tongue, providing an innovative solution to approximately 70 million people with hearing disability around the world.
"KUDO's mission of removing language barriers worldwide has further been realized today with the release of KUDO Language Access," said Fardad Zabetian, CEO and Cofounder of KUDO. "We look forward to the opportunity to power remote work, inclusivity and global business needs through multilingual meetings and events, on any platform, and in any language."
Purpose-built to support interoperability, KUDO Language Access solves key problems in the virtual event and meeting space such as remote engagement, multicultural reach and, most notably, improving inclusivity. The new suite of products supports up to 32 languages per event and is available for small and large virtual gatherings. The solution can be integrated seamlessly within third party virtual event platforms and web pages or work as a supporting tool in the form of a downloadable desktop app.
KUDO Language Access also solves the logistical challenges of sourcing, vetting, and booking professional interpreters for global meetings and events. Through KUDO Marketplace, event planners and meeting organizers can tap into KUDO's network of 10,000+ professional conference interpreters for on-demand booking.
As virtual events continue to evolve, KUDO looks forward to language inclusivity being a standard for all platforms, empowering the "new normal" with true inclusivity.
About KUDO
Created by the engineers and language experts who built interpretation infrastructure and linguist teams for the United Nations and some of the most significant global summits and meetings, KUDO is a multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of professional conference interpreters that offers support in 100+ spoken and sign languages. KUDO Inc. is a New-York based technology startup founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders looking to bring people together. More info at http://www.kudoway.com
