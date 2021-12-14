NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO Inc., the multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of professional conference interpreters, has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit.
This significant milestone towards a compliance roadmap builds on the company's SOC 2 Type 1 audit completed in December 2020 and gives clients the ability to source and book professional interpreters securely while hosting their meetings with confidence on the KUDO platform.
"Serving the multilingual needs of Fortune 500 companies and top governmental agencies requires a robust security program. As we look forward to creating more innovative solutions, we are committed to high-level reliable data security practices and will continue to make security compliance one of the foundations of our growth strategy," notes KUDO Co-Founder and CEO Fardad Zabetian.
As KUDO supports the multilingual communication needs of many high-profile clients on nearly every continent, the company is constantly working to ensure that its data privacy and security practices are in line with the highest standards in the world and provide peace of mind to its diverse and truly global client base.
"SOC 2, and compliance at large, are paramount for KUDO's business. It demonstrates how we cover security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy measures to our existing and future clients, who can be confident that their interests are fully protected," adds Co-Founder and CTO Parham Akhavan.
The SOC 2 attestation verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented by KUDO to comply with the requirements dictated by the Trust Services Principles. It builds upon the company's security program, along with other initiatives such as the FedRAMP Ready for Agency Authorization approval received by KUDO last May.
