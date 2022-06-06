Kudzu Software Inc. has been accepted into the Microsoft for Startups program.
ATLANTA, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kudzu Software Inc., an Atlanta-based forms migration and ideation acceleration platform, is pleased to announce that it has been accepted into the Microsoft for Startups program. The program is focused on removing traditional barriers associated with building a company by providing free access to technology, coaching, and support needed to hit key growth milestones.
"We're obviously thrilled with our inclusion in this program. It gives us the ability to zero-out much of our near-term platform technology spend along with invaluable access to a curated mentor community." said Ron Douglass, CEO & Co-Founder of Kudzu. "There's a value to being this plugged-in that goes beyond the $350,000 value that Microsoft puts on this program."
As a SaaS platform, Kudzu will benefit greatly from the Azure credits and engineering support provided to program members. "The benefits associated with the program will allow us to accelerate the build-out of our Azure infrastructure for the MVP launch of Kudzu at the M365 Conference in April." said Rob D'Oria, CTO & Co-Founder of Kudzu. "As a result, we're prepared to substantially increase the size of our MVP program and make our offering available to more organizations and partners. That additional feedback will be crucial as we ready for general availability later this year."
About Kudzu
Kudzu is a SaaS platform used by organizations to accelerate forms migration and ideation. Kudzu's platform helps organizations move existing forms and the data they capture to new digital experiences and modern automation platforms quickly and easily. Kudzu also helps bring organizations into compliance with WCAG and other accessibility guidelines by applying form element roles and labeling during the transformation process. The net result for customers is a significant reduction in time and cost when compared with manual migration and compliance efforts. You can learn more about Kudzu by visiting http://www.kudzusoftware.com.
