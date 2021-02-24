CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kübler closes the gap between standard or near-standard slip rings and customized large slip rings for special applications with this innovation. With an outer diameter of just 130 mm, Kübler has succeeded in realizing a hollow shaft of up to 50 mm in this design. Such a slip ring solution is used in general mechanical engineering or for turning and assembly platforms. But Kübler also sees great potential in applications in the field of inspection equipment or in the filling and packaging industry. Like all Kübler slip rings, the new SR130 stands for high reliability in terms of transmission of load, signals and data, as well as for a long service life.
Easy mounting on large shafts as well as sufficient space for a combination with media feed-through for air and liquids. The compact design in modular construction promises a very flexible adaptation. Optionally paired with a Kübler encoders, a system slip ring is created for a wide range of tasks in transmission and measurement technology. The flexible use of the SR130 slip ring is also underlined by other technical features: Suitable for data rates up to 100 Mbit/s (contacting) and 1Gbit/s (non-contacting), analog signals and load transmission (up to 25 A / 750 V AC/DC).
