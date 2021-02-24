CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Sendix F58 encoders meet various performance requirements due to PROFINET IO, RT and IRT and are therefore easy to integrate. The new Sendix F58 encoders are 4x faster than the old generation Industrial Ethernet encoders, which is noticeable in a cycle time of 250 μs and thus meets high real-time requirements. The Sendix F58 encoders PROFINET support clock-synchronous cycle times of a SendCycle up to 31.25 μs and a jitter less than 1 μs, making them the ideal solution for fast applications such as axis synchronization. The PROFIdrive profile enables interoperability between a wide range of control and drive manufacturers. The high IP67 protection rating ensures reliable use, whether in factory automation or drive technology.
The new generation of Industrial Ethernet encoders brings with it a number of advantages, such as an integrated web server. The user can access the encoder directly without additional software and start parameterization accordingly. There are also advantages for the user with an already installed Sendix F58 encoder. The encoders are and remain future-proof. This is because a firmware update can be easily imported into the system via the encoder's own integrated web server. Parallel access can also be used to create vertical communication from the control level to the sensor level, which enables location-independent parameterization, remote diagnostics and priority-supported process data exchange. Even maintenance interventions can be carried out in a time-saving manner.
Media Contact
Kuebler Group - USA, Kuebler, 704-705-4710, usa@kuebler.com
SOURCE Kuebler