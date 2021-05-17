Kulicke & Soffa Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.)

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced it will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences:

Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference                 

June 3, 2021

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference                                  

June 10, 2021

13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit                                                               

June 15, 2021

The Company will be presenting in large-format, group and one-on-one meetings during these events. Presentation materials referenced at these conferences will be available in advance on investor.kns.com. A current listing of Kulicke & Soffa's future events and webcasts is also available on investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

P: +65-6880-9309

F: +65-6880-9580

msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa 

Joseph Elgindy

Investor Relations & Strategic Initiatives

P: +1-215-784-7500

F: +1-215-784-6180

investor@kns.com

