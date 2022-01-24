WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To mark the start of Data Privacy Week, Kuma LLC announces the launch of its all-new Privacy and Security Training, with customizable offerings suited to help all organizations. Created, designed, and built by Kuma's highly credentialed, uniquely qualified team of in-house experts, the training programs go beyond "check-the-box" compliance protocols to provide employees with an authentic understanding of why privacy and security are critical to business.
"Our goal is to cultivate a people-centered approach to navigating technology and data," said Ray Kimble, Kuma's Founder and CEO. "By focusing our training on education and guidance from world-renowned experts, we help companies ensure they aren't just getting a privacy and security program — they're building a privacy and security culture."
Clients can select from an array of options to begin their privacy and security journey with Kuma, including choosing to start with a Personalized Program Plan for a current-state analysis and personalized recommendations for next steps. A central focus of Kuma's Privacy and Security offerings are its Web-Based Training Courses — clear and concise lessons on everything from Social Media Safety to HIPAA Basics — that cater to today's remote and hybrid workforce. Kuma's privacy and security experts also are available for virtual or in-person sessions to articulate best practices for particular organizations.
"The best way to decrease human error when it comes to privacy and security matters is to increase knowledge," said Ivy Orecchio, Kuma's Director of Privacy who helped architect the new training programs. "We often recommend education as the best long-term solution to our clients' needs, and that's why education is such a key component to our lineup of training options."
For more information about the new training programs, visit kuma.pro/privacy-security-training.
ABOUT KUMA
For almost a decade, Kuma has provided privacy and security expertise to various local, state, and federal government agencies, non-profits, and businesses, often in highly regulated sectors. Trust is deeply ingrained in our ethos and is illustrated in the work we deliver in all our engagements. Over the years, Kuma has gained and maintained customer confidence and built a reputation for customizing its cybersecurity services to meet the needs of small and large companies alike, while always grounded in national standards. Kuma rejects a "one-size fits all" approach, and we are especially proud of the close and long-standing working relationships we have cultivated with our clients as they mature their security and privacy postures. For more information visit http://www.kuma.pro.
Media Contact
Mary Eva Tredway, Butin Integrated Communications, +1 4043170731, mtredway@butincom.com
SOURCE Kuma