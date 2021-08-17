HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that KUOG Corporation is No. 273 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"To reach this list during this continued pandemic based on our core values with empathy in leadership certainly means a great deal to us. Our teams, vendors and support partners all played a role in our success. Supporting our Warfighter's along with playing a role in emergency relief efforts for disasters drives us daily to succeed. Utilizing empathy in all levels our of company ensures we are able to meet the call when others need us most. Succeeding the right way based on a value system is what we will take most away from this and going forward." Says, Mr. Paul L. Gunn, Jr, Founder and CEO of KUOG Corporation. He is also a USA Today and WSJ Best Selling Author with a new book being released based on these principles of empathy called "Succeed The Right Way: What Every Compassionate Business Person Should Know"
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
KUOG Corporation is a firm specializing in MRO, PPE, logistics and material program management. Empathy is integrated in all we do. Woven in the fabric of our existence are empathetic actions that sustain, deliver and acquire materials to support our mission. We are a supplier of choice to the federal government and private sector when crisis strikes, sustainment is needed, or on-time delivery is a must. Strategically designed to deliver, fast, reliable and quality materials is the center stone of our operations because ultimately someone is else depending on the success of this system working.
