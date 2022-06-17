Kurmi Software, the leading UC provisioning platform for enterprise collaboration, has joined the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program to extend the global availability of its solutions across Cisco's channel ecosystem.
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kurmi Software, the leading UC provisioning platform for enterprise collaboration, has joined the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program to extend the global availability of its solutions across Cisco's channel ecosystem. Through this membership, Kurmi is now the exclusive UC management provider on the Cisco's Global Price List, making it easy for Cisco customers to purchase the solution directly from one source.
The Cisco SolutionsPlus program https://developer.cisco.com/ecosystem/dnsp/ makes it easier for businesses to find and purchase compatible solutions which meet specific business needs. In a market dealing with increasing complexity across multiple solutions, on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments, simplification is increasingly important for Cisco's customers. Kurmi is an important addition to the Cisco catalog, offering enterprises an award-winning platform, and a robust and scalable way to manage this complexity via a single user interface.
Kurmi's highly flexible configurability and robust scalability allows customers of Cisco Prime Collaboration Provisioning (PCP) to easily transition out of the sunsetting program and adopt its solution.
Pascal Moindrot, COO, Kurmi Software says, "Many of our customers come to us wanting a turnkey replacement for Cisco Prime Collaboration Provisioning. We help IT administrators with a number of capabilities from workflow automation, reporting, role-based access control, zero-touch provisioning and support for Webex Suite and Contact Center. With our help, UC features and apps are easier to deploy, administer and delegate, saving time and generating faster and more significant ROI."
"Cisco and Kurmi have been working together over a decade. Since we have discontinued our Prime Collaboration Provisioning offering, we are delighted to integrate even more closely with their best-in-class product suite," says Wade Hamblin, Director of Product Management at Cisco. "Kurmi Software Suite was an obvious choice for the SolutionsPlus program, as it offers robust and scalable management of both on-premise and cloud architectures, and thereby supports our cloud strategy allowing our customers to migrate at their pace."
The Cisco SolutionsPlus membership will see existing Cisco PCP customers migrate to Kurmi's more modern and scalable platform, while giving them the flexibility to add additional capabilities from the Cisco stack. Kurmi has been shown to reduce Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) management costs by up to 80% and is highly configurable to match customer specific requirements and integration with third party applications.
"Being selected by Cisco to be the only SolutionsPlus partner to help simplify the day-to-day provisioning of UC and Contact Center solutions is a huge privilege for us and demonstrates the level of trust in our well-established relationship," continued Moindrot. "UC environments have become so vital to businesses over the past two years as has the need to easily manage and control them. This partnership will offer Cisco PCP users the continuity and flexibility they need when managing their UC environments, as well as giving them access to the full Kurmi suite, which will be available via the Cisco Global Price List for the first time."
If you'd like to learn more about Kurmi Software Suite, we'd be happy to schedule a demo with one of our experts.
Ends
About Kurmi Software
Kurmi Software develops award-winning software solutions that automate, simplify, and reduce the administration cost and provisioning time of Unified Communications and Contact Center platforms (telephony, videoconferencing, email and messaging, plus other collaboration applications). Kurmi offers a powerful, user-centric software suite for simple, customizable, and ultra-scalable management of the market's leading Unified Communications platforms (Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, Zoom, and others). Founded in 2011, with offices in New York, Montreal, Berlin, Rennes, Paris and Dubai, Kurmi Software supports global enterprises with a network of certified partners around the world.
Media Contact
Alex Brooks, Kurmi Software, 44 7900205460, alex.brooks@tuvapartners.com
SOURCE Kurmi Software