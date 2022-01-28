PARIS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kurmi Software, the management platform for enterprise collaboration, has been recognized by leading research firm, Metrigy, as a MetriStar Top Provider for Contact Center Platform Management Tools. Metrigy's MetriStar awards recognizes providers who are both highly rated by their customers, and whose customers have achieved measurable success for their investments.
The recent COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the UC space over the past two years, with remote work creating new demands for communications platforms and collaboration tools. For contact centers reliant on maximum supervisor and agent availability to maintain the same level of customer experience (CX), the need to manage administration of users in a hybrid workplace has led to significant investment in methods to streamline UC processes.
Based on data gathered from hundreds of CX leaders in North America, Western Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia, Metrigy has identified Kurmi Software as a technology provider whose contact center customers are achieving measurable success from their investments. With the world's largest organizations relying on its solutions for simplified, smarter, and automated UC and contact center (CC) management, Kurmi Software is answering the call from enterprises challenged with handling user admin at scale.
"We are delighted to be recognized by an organization of Metrigy's standing, not least because it places emphasis on the measurable value gained by our customers' investments," explained Thibaut Felgeres, CEO, Kurmi Software.
"Contact centers have arguably undergone the biggest transformation over the past 24 months, and we are proud to have been able to ensure that our customers can continue provisioning employees wherever they are working without impacting customer experience or productivity. This award is validation of our approach to helping customers take charge of their collaboration solutions and get the most from their UC tools."
Metrigy is an innovative research firm focusing on the rapidly changing areas of Unified Communications and Collaboration, digital workplace, and Customer Experience and Contact Center, along with several related technologies. The Metrigy MetriStar Top Provider Award for Contact Center Platforms selects six providers from a crowded field, with further information to be found here.
About Kurmi Software
Kurmi Software develops software solutions that automate, simplify and reduce the administration cost and time of Unified Communications and Collaboration services (telephony, videoconferencing, email and messaging, collaborative applications). Kurmi offers a powerful, user-centric software suite for simple, customizable, and ultra-scalable management of the market's leading Unified Communications platforms (Cisco, Avaya, Microsoft, Alcatel-Lucent, and others). Founded in 2011, with offices in New York, Montreal, Berlin, Rennes, Paris and Dubai, Kurmi Software supports global enterprises with a network of certified partners around the world.
Contact Details
TUVA
Alex Brooks
Media Contact
Alex Brooks, Kurmi, 44 07900205460, alex.brooks@tuvapartners.com
SOURCE Kurmi