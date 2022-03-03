NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a fast-growing platform that transforms the way businesses design and select internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that Kurt Walk has joined the company's leadership team as Vice President of Delivery, Customer Experience.
In his new role, Walk will create and lead UPSTACK's service delivery team, providing support for advisors and customers throughout installation. Walk will drive success through the development of standards and processes to ensure smooth and successful service delivery experiences for new and existing customers.
"We are excited to add Kurt to the UPSTACK team, and we know his extensive service delivery experience will help us continue to foster exceptional customer relationships," said Christopher Trapp, CEO at UPSTACK. "Kurt's team will ensure we are leading in all areas of service delivery and that all installations are successful."
Walk has nearly 30 years of experience in cross-functional program management relating to service delivery and customer relationship management. Most recently, he helped lead Global Communication Networks Inc., where he became well-versed in all areas of channel sales. Prior to that, Walk managed a $500 million program of work at LexisNexis as Vice President of Technology Operations.
"At UPSTACK, we have the desire to be the best of the best at everything we do, and exceptional service delivery is key to garnering that respect," said Walk. "I'm excited to dig in and uncover even more ways we can deliver the best possible experience to our customers."
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way cloud and internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry's leading advisors, advanced technology, and dedicated customer support resources—UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at upstack.com.
Media Contact
Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for UPSTACK), 480.999.5297, khenderson@buzztheory.com
SOURCE UPSTACK