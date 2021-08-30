BURNABY, B.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kuusoft Digital Signage Solutions are now installed throughout the entire Vancouver Aquarium. After closing for over a year, the Vancouver Aquarium is reopening. Kuusoft has helped refurbish the facility with new displays.
Account Executive for Kuusoft, Arash Sar, explained why the Vancouver Aquarium chose Kuusoft.
"We used to do the signage for their cafes only, while another company did the rest. The Aquarium decided to switch to only one provider, and they chose us. We programmed our Nano-PC 3 devices so all they had to do was plug them into their TVs. The installation was fast and seamless."
Kuusoft offers easy and efficient installation. This aspect was an important reason why the Vancouver Aquarium chose Kuusoft.
Kuusoft has provided a total solution for the Vancouver Aquarium. Kuusoft's NexSigns Digital Signage lets them instantly update any screens. When new exhibits arrive they can quickly change their signage. NexSigns' industry-leading content distribution and remote management platform are especially useful. Remote management was essential to give their new partner, Herschend Enterprises, easy access. Kuusoft has created new dynamic signage for the Vancouver Aquarium.
About Kuusoft Corp.: Founded in 2002, Kuusoft Corp. is a digital menu board and digital signage solutions provider based in Burnaby, BC. Kuusoft develops cutting-edge digital signage software and hardware. Our mission is to make solutions for all business sectors worldwide.
