The "Kuwait Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Kuwait is an emerging IT hub in the Middle Eastern region. Under the initiative Vision 2035, Kuwait aims to be a "financial and commercial" center in the Middle Eastern region. Government agencies and private sectors switch to digital platforms, which enhance the development of cloud, colocation, and managed facilities, thereby boosting the data center market growth.
The rise in the number of internet users will increase data generation, generating a high data traffic. Rapid development in network connectivity, increased support from government bodies, and high adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT services have been strong drivers for the growth of the Kuwait data center industry.
KUWAIT DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
In Kuwait, the adoption of VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominates the market with over 90% share. Most data centers are equipped with N+1 redundancy UPS systems that can be increased up to 2N redundancy as per client requirements.
In Kuwait, the market is dominated by greenfield construction and is also witnessing the development of on-premises modular data center construction.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
In July 2020, Ooredoo and Batelco partnered to launch "Global Zone Kuwait" which will offer an ecosystem platform to support the digital transformation in the country.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- EGEC
- Marafie Group
- Egis
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
- Ooredoo
- Gulf Data Hub
- Kuwait Telecommunication Company (STC)
- Zajil Telecom
MARKET ENABLERS
- Cloud Adoption boosting Data Center Demand
- Big Data, IoT & AI driving Data Center Investments
- Migration from On-premises Infrastructure to Colocation & Cloud Services
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Kuwait
- 5+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center It Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Kuwait City
- Subahiya
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Kuwait
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Kuwait
- Colocation Services Market in Kuwait
- Retail Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & Ii
- Tier Iii
- Tier Iv
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
- It Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cr0x6s
