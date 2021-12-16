NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIO Applications has named KWALL one of the Top 10 Edtech Solution Companies for 2021. This list recognizes education tech companies that are improving the way learning experiences are delivered with web solutions and other technologies. These tools have been especially at the forefront during the pandemic, and companies like KWALL provide the expert, innovative solutions that higher ed institutions now rely on to improve digital performance and enhance their web capabilities.
"We are honored to be included in this dynamic list of Edtech experts," says Kevin Wall, CEO at KWALL. "Our commitment to innovation in the higher education space has only intensified during these challenging times, and we will continue to improve web experiences for modern higher education institutions moving forward."
CIO Applications is a digital and print magazine that delivers the latest information for CIOs regarding technology trends and solutions. They reach a wide audience of industry experts, and being named one of their Top 10 Edtech Companies is an honor that will help decision-makers find KWALL and the solutions they need to improve.
"Worldwide, teachers and schools have been seeing the positive sides of integrating technology," CIO's announcement reads. "As a result, they have started demanding new, technology-based methodologies to overcome the challenges of traditional education. This curiosity is stronger than ever before."
CIO recognizes just how much Edtech companies like KWALL have contributed to the delivery of education in new, effective ways during COVID-19 shutdowns. Colleges and universities around the globe had to temporarily postpone classes or shift immediately to online learning environments. Tech solutions have been critical in enabling students and educators to both sustain and improve educational outcomes.
Aside from more schools integrating technology solutions, current tech trends include incorporating augmented reality, virtual robotics, and AI-driven learning platforms that allow institutions to collect more data on students and gain insight into the areas where they need help the most. Edtech companies assist these organizations in attracting and retaining students, engaging online learners, and continuing to enhance school brand identity online.
Institutions, parents, teachers, and learners now fully understand just how important Edtech is for student growth and improvement. Without these tools, especially in recent months and years, the higher ed space could not have become as innovative, integrated, and flexible as it is today. Edtech ensures that colleges and universities can provide the engaging experiences that students are looking for.
The 10 companies on CIO's list have been integral to many organizations' processes during these challenging times, and KWALL is honored to be counted among them.
About KWALL
KWALL helps higher ed institutions integrate new web capabilities to improve key focus areas, including student recruitment and retention, alumni engagement, diversity and inclusion, accessibility, and donor relations. KWALL is the premiere Web agency for higher education — a full-service digital agency focusing on web design and development with 14 years of experience and over 600 higher ed sites launched thus far.
Media Contact
Rebecca Smith, KWALL, 866.916.1202 x 715, rebecca.smith@kwallcompany.com
SOURCE KWALL