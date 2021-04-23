TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms and Workflows, as well as various other SharePoint web parts, addons and apps for Microsoft 365 announced they will be airing a new webinar entitled "Leave Request Management and Approval in M365 The Easy Way". The webinar will be led by SharePoint Consultant and Solutions Architect from Australia, Ishai Sagi.
Leave request and approval is one of the most common use-cases, yet it can be very different from company to company. In this live session, Ishai will demonstrate how by using KWizCom modern apps for SharePoint Online & Microsoft Teams, SharePoint users can implement this and other business solutions quickly without requiring development or power-user skills.
In this live session Ishai Sagi will walk attendees through the implementation process, demonstrating a complete and flexible leave request and approval solution, using KWizCom modern apps.
Below are some of the key concepts that will be demonstrated during the webinar:
- Custom wizard-style time off request form
- Approval workflow by manager(s)
- Automated email notifications
- Admin dashboard with reporting
- Personalized "My time off" dashboard
- Integration with Microsoft Teams
The webinar will air live on Thursday, May 27th at 5pm EST. The recording will be available to all the registrants after the webinar. To register for the above-mentioned webinar, please visit https://kwizcom.com/upcoming-webinars/.
Ishai Sagi has been working in SharePoint since its initial release in 2001. Ishai is a SharePoint Consultant, Solutions Architect and a Developer, and is leading the Canberra SharePoint user group. Ishai has trained numerous end users, administrators and developers in SharePoint, and has been awarded Microsoft's Most Valuable Professional (MVP) for SharePoint from 2007 to 2015.
For more information on KWizCom Corporation and the company's 70+ SharePoint add-ons and apps for Microsoft 365, visit the company's website indicated below.
About KWizCom Corporation
Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 10,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance over-all productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Please visit http://www.kwizcom.com to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.
