TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Workflows, as well as various other SharePoint web parts, addons and apps for Microsoft 365 announced they will be airing a new webinar entitled "Take Data Aggregation and Display in Microsoft 365 and Teams to the Next Level". The webinar will be led by KWizCom's Product Group Manager Nimrod Geva.
During this session SharePoint users will learn how to get their SharePoint Online data retrieval and visualization requirements addressed without any need for development skills or technical knowledge by simply building the display "Lego"-style and getting the required results immediately.
Here's a sneak peek at what will be covered during this session:
- Displaying content of remote lists, located on other sites
- Aggregating items from various data sources (SharePoint sites, Graph API, Excel files, etc.) into a single consolidated, mobile-friendly view
- Displaying an aggregated Calendar view, showing overlay of various data sources such as project milestones, group calendars, personal/shared Exchange calendars, etc.
- Displaying highly-configurable Org. charts, connected to Azure AD, SP Profile service and other data sources
- Using Custom Shared Filters to filter multiple Data View web parts on modern SharePoint pages
- Creating custom views in MS Teams environment and turning Microsoft Teams channel into real collaborative workspace
The webinar will air live on Tuesday, July 27th at 2pm EST. The recording will be available to all the registrants after the webinar. To register for the above-mentioned webinar, please visit https://kwizcom.com/upcoming-webinars/ .
Nimrod Geva has over 25 years of experience working in software design and development. Nimrod currently heads KWizCom's Product group and manages the roadmap of KWizCom products which includes finding ways to improve SharePoint and designing SharePoint add-ons, web parts and apps for Microsoft 365 Nimrod constantly communicates with customers about their business challenges and feature requests. His goal is to design KWizCom products to enable customers to overcome their business challenges.
Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 10,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance over-all productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Please visit http://www.kwizcom.com to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.
