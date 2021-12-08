TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms, Workflows, Project Management tools and various other dynamic SharePoint add-ons and apps for Microsoft 365 (SharePoint Online) designed to enhance Microsoft SharePoint, is delighted to announce they have teamed up with Dafran Inc.
Dafran Inc. is a Microsoft Partner and an IT Services company that provides a wide range of Software Solutions for any organization, no matter how big or small. The company has an experienced team of IT professionals including developers, graphic designers and business analysts. Dafran's mission is to deliver the best possible reliable software solutions to help their clients improve efficiency and profitability.
"We partnered with KWizCom because we clearly see the benefits and efficiencies of the tools they provide that our clients will be able to take advantage of, for a very reasonable cost," advises Dave Stuart, a Microsoft Certified Professional Developer at Dafran.
Dafran Inc. and KWizCom will work closely together to provide Microsoft SharePoint-based products and apps for Microsoft 365 to their joint clients.
"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Dafran as KWizCom's new business partner. I am confident that together, we will achieve new heights," adds Nimrod Geva, the Product Group Manager of KWizCom Corporation. "We look forward to a long-term fruitful partnership."
Partnership with KWizCom empowers organizations to reach new customers with innovative, top-notch products, resulting in increased sales and profits for both parties. KWizCom registered partners have access to joint activities, a special discount program arrangement with sales incentives, training, licenses for KWizCom products for internal and demo usage, technical support, sales and marketing support, and much more. KWizCom has a standing partnership invitation, and anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to visit the KWizCom website.
About Dafran Inc
Dafran Inc. is an IT Services company, and a Microsoft Partner that delivers a comprehensive range of software solutions for any size enterprise. Dafran is headquartered in Alberta, Canada and proudly serves clients from various parts of the world. Dafran's development team consist of Microsoft Certified Professionals. The company specializes in ASP.NET/MVC Web Site development, SQL Server, Microsoft Access, SQL Azure and SharePoint solutions, all of which can be integrated, including Microsoft 365 and MS Access Web Apps. To learn more about Dafran, please visit http://www.dafran.ca/
About KWizCom Corporation
Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 10,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom is a leading provider of over 70 various add-ons for SharePoint On-premises and apps for Microsoft 365. KWizCom is a Certified Microsoft Partner headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visit KWizCom's popular SharePoint blog page to read about topics such as Power Apps, current SharePoint versions and its history, the advantages of Human Resources SharePoint site, tips and guidance on how to create a productive SharePoint governance plan, who are SharePoint Consultants and whether you need one, and many other topics.
