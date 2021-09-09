TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Workflows, as well as multiple other SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Microsoft 365 (SharePoint Online), is pleased to announce partnership with HumanData.
HumanData is a Swedish consulting company, founded by Mr. Goran Husman in 2001. The company has specialized in SharePoint since its first release 2001, and later extended to Office 365, now Microsoft 365. The HumanData team invests exclusively in working with Microsoft 365, which guarantees the specialist competence they offer their customers. HumanData covers all the skills required to build and develop a company's use of web solutions.
"We believe in building M365 solutions based on standard features, and when that is not enough, we use high quality add-ons like KWizCom products", advises Goran Husman, the Founder of HumanData. "Most of our customers are large organizations, that demand expert solution architects, such as H&M, Intrum, Recipharm, and Handelsbanken, to mention just a few of them".
HumanData and KWizCom will work closely to deliver Microsoft 365 apps for joint clients.
"We are happy to welcome our new Swedish partner HumanData and look forward to working with them and having a continuous fruitful business partnership", adds Nimrod Geva, the Product Group Manager at KWizCom Corporation.
Partnership with KWizCom facilitates reaching new customers with innovative leading-edge products achieving increased sales and profits for both companies. KWizCom Partners benefit from joint activities, a special discount program arrangement with sales incentives, training, licenses to KWizCom add-ons for internal use, technical support, sales and marketing support, and much more. KWizCom has a standing partnership invitation and any interested parties are encouraged to inquire further by visiting the KWizCom website.
About HumanData
HumanData specializes in Microsoft 365 and SharePoint solutions. HumanData covers all the skills required to build and develop a company's use of web solutions. The company became an Microsoft Partner as early as 2001, focusing on solutions focused on collaboration and communication. HumanData is the founder of the annual event SEF - Share and Evolve in MS365 Forum. To find out more information, please visit the company's website at https://humandata.se/ .
About KWizCom Corporation
Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 10,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom is a leading provider of SharePoint Forms, Mobile, Wiki solutions, and over 70 other add-ons for SharePoint on-premises and apps for Office 365.
KWizCom is a Certified Microsoft Partner is headquartered in Toronto, Canada to find out more about the company visit http://www.kwizcom.com.
