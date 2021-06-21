TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Workflows, as well as multiple other SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Microsoft Office 365 (SharePoint Online), is pleased to announce partnership with Meiss & Partner.
Meiss & Partner is headquartered in Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany. The company offers support in implementing the transformation in companies with structure and consistency. They use management approaches based on Lean Six Sigma and agility.
Meiss & Partner offers special services that help teams with multi-project management, digital shop floor management with Microsoft 365 apps and dynamic value stream simulation. Michael Meiss, the founder of Meiss & Partner is one of the leading TOP experts on digitization in Germany.
"Meiss & Partner very successfully uses a model company mapped with Microsoft 365 apps in its consulting practice. In this model company, organizations are also introduced to the functions of very helpful additional apps such as Cascading LookApp from KWizCom," advises Michael Meiss, the Founder and Owner of Meiss & Partner.
Meiss & Partner and KWizCom will work closely to deliver Microsoft SharePoint based turn-key addons and M365 apps for joint clients.
"We are happy to join forces with Meiss & Partner and look forward to working closely with Michael Meiss who is unarguably one of the best digitization experts in Germany", adds Nimrod Geva, the Product Group Manager at KWizCom Corporation.
Partnership with KWizCom facilitates reaching new customers with innovative leading-edge products achieving increased sales and profits for both companies. KWizCom Partners benefit from joint activities, a special discount program arrangement with sales incentives, training, licenses to KWizCom add-ons for internal use, technical support, sales and marketing support, and much more. KWizCom has a standing partnership invitation and any interested parties are encouraged to inquire further by visiting the KWizCom website.
About Meiss & Partner
About KWizCom Corporation
Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 10,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom is a leading provider of SharePoint Forms, Mobile, Wiki solutions, and over 70 other add-ons for SharePoint on-premises and apps for Office 365.
KWizCom is a Certified Microsoft Partner is headquartered in Toronto, Canada to find out more about the company visit http://www.kwizcom.com.
