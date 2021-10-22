TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KWizCom, a global leader in the development of Microsoft 365 Forms, Workflows, SharePoint Calendar, and a plethora of other unique and innovative webparts, add-ons and applications for Microsoft 365 designed to enhance and expand Microsoft SharePoint, announces their SharePoint blog. After creating their blog in February of 2021, KWizCom's blog page has gained significant popularity and visits.
"Our clients have given us great comments and positive feedback on creating and frequently publishing informative blog articles about SharePoint and Microsoft 365. Our goal is to continue offering insightful and useful articles on our newly developed blog page that will benefit our customers and other SharePoint users," advises Mo Mortazavi from KWizCom's sales team.
The blog of KWizCom Corporation blog contains a variety of articles, some of which are authored by SharePoint Consultants, Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals (MVP), as well as KWizCom team members. Anyone with an interest in SharePoint, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and similar topics in the related field, will benefit significantly from visiting this blog on a regular basis.
You can expect to read articles on SharePoint list, SharePoint library, on how to create good SharePoint dashboards, the benefits of using Microsoft SharePoint, the fastest and easiest way to scan documents to SharePoint, how to bring back the good old Datasheet view in SharePoint 2013, 2016, 2019 and SharePoint Online, and many more. If you are more technical and would like to explore options on best replacement for Microsoft InfoPath, or an alternative to Power Apps, this blog is the right place to be. If you are still using SharePoint Designer or Power Automate, you can read articles on how to use them or the recommended alternatives.
The product portfolio of KWizCom Corporation is comprised of over 70 no-code solutions – all are available for a free trial. To get the free trial of the SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Microsoft Office 365 that KWizCom offers, SharePoint users are invited to visit the company's website.
