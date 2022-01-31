TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms, Workflows, as well as numerous other powerful SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Microsoft 365 (SharePoint Online), has released External Data Lookup, a new add-in designed for SharePoint Online users.
External Data Lookup, a new Microsoft 365 app, can look up any external data source in SharePoint modern forms. This means that SharePoint users can now connect to and include external data from any web accessible data source in their SharePoint Online modern list forms with the help of KWizCom's External Data Lookup add-in!
SharePoint Online users will be pleased to learn that they can now connect to any REST web service. This way they can develop numerous reusable Webservices and REST API data sources using KWizCom's External Data Framework. The External Data Lookup column in the SharePoint list forms can then be linked to any of the users external data sources.
Moreover, by using the REST API data source type, SharePoint non-technical users can connect the External Data Lookup column to any SharePoint list in a simple and effective way.
The good news is that for users who do not know how to code or are not technical, this new application allows them to use one of the ready-made examples to make their own external data source. Additionally, SharePoint users can filter the displayed results by typing in the search box.
If you would like to find out first-hand what this new Microsoft 365 app is like, KWizCom offers a no-cost one month trial version of External Data Lookup. To learn more about KWizCom's External Data Lookup and the additional features the app offers or obtain the trial version, please visit the product page referenced earlier in the article.
It is great to see that KWizCom has also scheduled an upcoming live webinar to show in action their newly developed app. The webinar is titled "Include External Data in Your SharePoint Modern Forms With Ease" and will be held on February the 22nd at 1 PM EST. To register for the webinar, please visit KWizCom's webinar page at https://kwizcom.com/upcoming-webinars/.
Contact a KWizCom Account Specialist at +1-905-370-0333/+1-855-KWIZCOM or info@kwizcom.com
About KWizCom Corporation
Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 10,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance over-all productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Ontario, Canada. Please visit the company's website to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.
Check out KWizCom's popular SharePoint blog page to expand your knowledge on SharePoint platform and how to best use it, its storage and pricing, how to use SharePoint issue tracking, SharePoint vs Confluence, and many other informative blog articles.
