NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KWT Global (formerly known as Kwittken) and HL Group, both MDC (Nasdaq: MDCA) agencies and part of the Doner Partner Network, announced today that the agencies will combine leadership and operations effective June 1, 2020. Each agency will continue to market themselves under their respective trade names through the remainder of this year. The newly combined agency will be headquartered in New York City at 1 World Trade Center at the end of the year, with additional offices in Los Angeles, London and Toronto.
Aaron Kwittken, co-founder and CEO of KWT Global will serve as global CEO of the combined firm. Lynn Tesoro, co-founder and CEO of HL Group will transition to Founding Partner of HL Group and will continue to provide oversight and strategic counsel to the agency's consumer and lifestyle clients. Gabrielle Zucker, co-founder and president of KWT Global, will serve as president of the new firm and continue to report into Kwittken.
The multi-specialist agency will serve clients across dozens of industries and sectors and combine the most impactful elements of brand strategy, media relations, influencer engagement, digital and social media, and content marketing in the following core specialty areas:
- Professional and financial services
- Health, fitness and well-being
- Brand purpose
- Technology
- Travel and hospitality
- Corporate and brand communications
- Issues, crisis management and special situations
- Media and entertainment
- Consumer and lifestyle (fashion, beauty, luxury, apparel, retail)
"We're excited to welcome Lynn and HL Group to the KWT Global family," said Aaron Kwittken, CEO of KWT Global. "HL Group's deep and unparalleled expertise in consumer, lifestyle, luxury, fashion and beauty will significantly bolster our global capabilities and together we will be able to offer an even broader spectrum of integrated communications services to b2b and b2c clients alike."
"Strategy and partnership have always been the touchstones of HL Group, and in that spirit I could not be more excited to be partnering with Aaron and the amazing team at KWT Global," said Lynn Tesoro, co-founder and CEO of HL Group. "While these are undoubtedly challenging times, they also provide us with new opportunities to further fortify and grow our business, expand our services but deepen the expertise we offer our clients."
The new agency boasts a client roster that includes Deloitte, American Express Global Business Travel, Four Seasons, NetJets, Bonobos, Eataly, BLINK Fitness, IRONMAN, PURE Insurance, Orbia, Ricoh, Laurel Road, PayPal, L'Oreal USA, Dataminr, Sprint, UGG and Teva.
ABOUT KWT GLOBAL
KWT Global is a global brand strategy and public relations agency that employs a purpose-driven, design-thinking approach to marketing and communications. As a multi-specialist agency, we serve clients across dozens of industries and sectors, and combine the most impactful elements of media relations, influencer engagement, digital and social media, and content marketing to help our clients articulate and demonstrate their best 'selves.' KWT Global is headquartered in New York City with offices in London and Toronto. We are a member of MDC Partners' (NASDAQ: MDCA) Doner Partner Network. For more information, visit kwtglobal.com.
ABOUT HL Group
HL Group is a strategic marketing and communications consultancy that works collaboratively with its clients to ensure relevance and resonance amid shifts in business, culture and technology. Our diverse expertise spans fashion and beauty, travel and hospitality, home and interior design, and consumer goods, as well as corporate communications, influencer engagement, and crisis and reputation management. HL Group is headquartered in New York City with an office in Los Angeles. We are a member of MDC Partners' (NASDAQ: MDCA) Doner Partner Network. For more information, visit hlgroup.com.
ABOUT MDC PARTNERS
MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com.
