LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protect Environmental announced today the re-election of Kyle Hoylman, its CEO, to serve as president of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (AARST) for a second consecutive term. The announcement comes after the annual meeting of the association held during the 2021 International Radon and Vapor Intrusion Symposium. As president, Hoylman will work with the AARST staff and board of directors to continue the implementation of the strategic plan of the organization.
"I'm humbled by the renewed vote of confidence from my industry colleagues to lead the organization during this important time of tremendous opportunity and growth," said Hoylman. "I look forward to continuing the work of AARST in increasing public awareness of radon and vapor intrusion health risks, raising industry professionalism, and supporting effective policy," he added.
Hoylman brings over 15 years of experience in the radon and chemical vapor intrusion industry, serving as Managing Partner of Protect Environmental until the recent acquisition of the company by Rockbridge Growth Equity, the Detroit-based private equity firm. He now serves as CEO of the broader national environmental services platform being developed under the Protect Environmental brand through the support of Rockbridge. Under his leadership, the company has grown into one of the largest environmental consulting and construction firms focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion in the country. He has been heavily involved within the AARST organization over the past decade, including serving on its board of directors, where he chaired the government affairs committee. He also chairs the executive stakeholder committee of the AARST Consortium on National Radon Standards, which oversees the ANSI/AARST national consensus radon standards recommended by the US EPA.
Protect Environmental is a leader in the environmental consulting and remediation industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management.
