NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will participate in a fireside chat with UBS analyst David Vogt at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Kyndryl Presentation at UBS Global TMT. A replay of the webcast will be available at this same link approximately twelve hours after the live presentation.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

