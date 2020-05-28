LOS GATOS, California, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyvos Insights, a cloud and big data analytics company, today announced their integration for Snowflake, a leading cloud data warehouse, with its latest release Kyvos 2020.2.
Kyvos is a cloud-native BI acceleration platform that helps users perform multidimensional analytics on trillions of rows of data on the cloud using any BI tool of their choice. Using its Smart OLAP technology, Kyvos delivers the speed-of-thought analytics needed to deal with massive data on the cloud. With support for all major cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, Kyvos helps enterprises scale out their business intelligence (BI) on the cloud while saving costs and without compromising on performance.
Kyvos' integration with Snowflake will allow Snowflake users to build OLAP cubes on their data and perform complex, multidimensional analytics at massive scale. They can visualize, explore, and analyze as much data on Snowflake as needed, across hundreds of dimensions and measures, and deep dive into the most granular details, all within seconds.
"We provide interactive, self-service analytics with OLAP for enterprises with massive data on the cloud, and now deliver this capability with seamless integration with the Snowflake cloud data warehouse," said Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer at Kyvos. "We've seen enterprises moving towards the cloud rapidly, and we're excited to bring this integration to help them accelerate their BI on massive data with Snowflake."
Kyvos empowers users to transform their tabular data models on Snowflake to multidimensional cubes in the cloud. Users can now visually analyze any amount of data on their BI tool or data science application with SQL or MDX connectivity.
About Kyvos:
Kyvos is the world's most powerful BI acceleration platform that delivers instant insights on data at massive scale, both on the cloud and on-premise. Our breakthrough Elastic OLAP technology revolutionizes analytics by enabling users to visualize, explore, and analyze trillions of rows of data with sub-second response times. With the mission to transform businesses through innovation in analytics, we continuously deliver solutions that let organizations take full advantage of modern data platforms. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was founded by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus, and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com.
Media Contact:
Brahmajeet Desai
Director Marketing
Brahmajeet.Desai@kyvosinsights.com