LOS GATOS, California, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyvos Insights, a cloud, and big data analytics company, today announced that its cloud-native BI acceleration platform will now be available on the AWS marketplace.
Kyvos is a revolutionary BI acceleration platform that allows enterprises to make the most of their data investments and achieve instant business insights on trillions of rows of data on AWS. The platform leverages its smart OLAP to create a semantic layer on top of AWS, enabling users to perform instant, interactive analytics a fraction of the cost of traditional platforms. With patented technology, Kyvos brings OLAP to the AWS marketplace and delivers multidimensional analytics at a massive scale.
Kyvos' modern architecture with built-in elasticity leverages Amazon EMR and S3 to build and store cubes, delivering unmatched BI performance on AWS workloads while saving costs on the cloud. Its elastic querying mechanism lets the user scale analytics up and down without disruption to achieve consistent performance during spikes and shrink costs during lean periods.
Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer at Kyvos Insights, shares, "Enterprises are struggling to process, query and gain value from their data. Kyvos offers a radically better way to do analytics on massive amounts of data with its Smart OLAP technology. Working with AWS offers us the opportunity to deliver instant and interactive BI to modern enterprises through the AWS marketplace."
About Kyvos Insights
Kyvos is the world's most powerful BI acceleration platform that delivers instant insights on data at massive scale, both on the cloud and on-premise. Our breakthrough Elastic OLAP technology revolutionizes analytics by enabling users to visualize, explore, and analyze trillions of rows of data with sub-second response times. With the mission to transform businesses through innovation in analytics, we continuously deliver solutions that let organizations take full advantage of modern data platforms. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was founded by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus, and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com.
