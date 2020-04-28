LOS GATOS, California, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyvos Insights, a cloud and big data analytics company, today announced the availability of their cloud-native BI acceleration platform, Kyvos on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
Kyvos offers instant business insights on massive volumes of data for enterprises. With the majority of businesses moving towards the cloud, Kyvos allows business users to perform advanced, multi-dimensional analytics on all their data on Azure. Its modern architecture with built-in elasticity helps solves complex business use cases while optimizing costs on the cloud.
Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an online store that provides services and applications that are certified to run on the Azure platform. It is a medium for companies to discover ready-to-use, cloud-based solutions. With its innovative and patented technology, Kyvos brings scalable OLAP to the Azure marketplace for enterprises.
With Kyvos on Azure, enterprises can accelerate the performance of their existing BI tools such as Power BI, Excel, or any other tool, on trillions of rows of data to generate more business value. By provisioning an OLAP layer directly on the Azure platform, Kyvos brings SSAS-like OLAP capabilities at big data scale to Azure. Scalable OLAP on Azure helps users analyze their massively growing data instantly and interactively, without limitations of size or speed.
Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer at Kyvos Insights, states, "This is a big step in our partnership with Microsoft to enable enterprises to become more efficient, and we are excited to have our BI acceleration platform on the Azure Marketplace."
About Kyvos Insights
Kyvos is the world's most powerful BI acceleration platform that delivers instant insights on data at massive scale, both on the cloud and on-premise. Our breakthrough Elastic OLAP technology revolutionizes analytics by enabling users to visualize, explore, and analyze trillions of rows of data with sub-second response times. With the mission to transform businesses through innovation in analytics, we continuously deliver solutions that let organizations take full advantage of modern data platforms. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was founded by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus, and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com .
Media Contact:
Brahmajeet Desai
Director Marketing
Brahmajeet.Desai@kyvosinsights.com