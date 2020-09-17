IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has launched a new line of direct attached copper (DAC) cables that provide high-speed connectivity for data center and enterprise networking applications.

L-com's new DAC cables are designed in accordance with industry standards for applications requiring SFP-style cables and connectors offering a cost effective, reliable and versatile way to achieve high-speed network connectivity for both current and future networking requirements.

These cables utilize standard SFP+ and SFP28 transceivers attached to copper based twinax cable. Both active and passive options are available in speeds of 10 Gbps or 25 Gbps. Coded for MSA (multi-source agreement), these DAC cables are compatible with MSA OEM platform hardware and are fully compliant with OEM equipment warranties. 

"These new DAC cables are perfect for use in high-speed data center, enterprise network and server farms to support today's voice, video and data applications. By supporting multi-source agreement, these DAC cables are able to work with a multitude of different vendors' hardware including switches, routers and servers," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new Direct Attached Copper (DAC) cable assemblies are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil
L-com
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
978-682-6936

