IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new series of IP67- rated, waterproof USB 3.0 cable assemblies for use in test and measurement, data transfer and harsh environment computing applications.
L-com has recently expanded its off-the-shelf offering of waterproof USB 3.0 cable assemblies with the addition of four new cable families. L-com's new waterproof USB cable assemblies are USB 3.0 compliant and feature a waterproof, panel/enclosure mount connector on one end of the assembly. These rugged cables boast threaded couplings and O-ring seals that ensure IP67-rated protection from water and dust.
Two new series of cable assemblies are now available that feature, IP67 metal Type-A female jacks to standard Type-A male plugs as well as panel-mount IP67 Type-B male plugs to standard Type-B male plugs. These assemblies are perfect for connecting USB devices to a panel or enclosure.
Additionally, L-com now offers panel-mount, USB 3.0, IP67 couplers with 10-inch wire leads. The U3A00025-10I features an IP67-rated Type-A USB 3.0 jack with 10-inch wire leads and the U3A00027-10I features IP67-rated Type-B USB 3.0 jack with 10-inch wire leads.
"Now we are able to provide our customers with even more waterproof USB 3.0 connectivity options with the addition of these new cables and panel mount couplers with wire leads. L-com offers one of the most extensive selections of off-the-shelf, in stock USB connectivity solutions purpose built for industrial computing applications," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.
L-com's new waterproof USB 3.0 cable assemblies and are all in stock and available for immediate shipment.
About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
