IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has launched a new series of latching USB 3.0 cables that feature latching Type-A male connectors that ensure a secure connection even when exposed to heavy vibration.
Standard USB 3.0 connectors employ a friction fit design and can disconnect from the mating jack when subject to vibration or pulling. To address this limitation, L-com now stocks four new families of latching USB 3.0 cable assemblies that are designed to mate with any standard USB 3.0 Type-A jack. Low-smoke zero-halogen (LSZH) and Jacket PVC jacket options are available as well as latching Type-A and standard Type-B connecter combinations.
Common features for this series include compliance with USB Revision 1.0, 1.1, 2.0 and 3.0, and 30 micro-inch, gold-plated contacts which provide reliable connections even with repeated mating cycles. These cables are offered in off-the-shelf lengths of 0.3, 0.5, 0.75, 1.0 and 1.5 meters.
"Our new latching USB 3.0 cables are perfect for use in high vibration environments typically found in industrial settings. These unique, hard to find cables can be mated to any standard USB 3.0, Type-A jack, allowing them to be used with any existing USB 3.0 device. This saves customers both time and money by not having to upgrade existing devices in order to work with these cables," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.
L-com's new latching USB 3.0 cable assemblies are all in-stock and available for immediate shipment.
About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
L-com
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA
978-682-6936