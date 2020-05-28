IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has released a new line of stainless steel NEMA-rated, weatherproof equipment enclosures that can be used to house and protect valuable equipment in harsh environments.
L-com's new NBSS-series stainless steel enclosures are available in 12x10x06 and 14x12x07-inch sizes and feature rugged 16-gauge, brushed 304 stainless steel construction. Additional features include IP66 and IP24 ratings, fully gasketed vented lids with filters, 120V and 240V power options, integral welded mounting flanges, padlock capabilities for additional security and heating, cooling and DIN-rail mounting options.
"The stainless steel finish and rugged design of these enclosures makes them ideal for use in environments where extreme conditions prevail, including utilities, industrial settings, EMI/RF sensitive applications as well as wired and wireless networks. Keeping our customers' mission critical networks up and running is our goal," said Tinu Oza, Product Line Manager.
L-com's new NBSS-series NEMA enclosures are in stock and available for same-day shipping.
About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
