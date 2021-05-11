IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new line of high-performance sector antennas that were designed to address MIMO, 802.11n, point-to-multipoint and high-density deployments requiring frequency reuse to achieve high capacity and data rates.

L-com's new sector antennas offer both high-performance and ease of installation, making them perfect for a wide variety of applications. The new antennas include either horizontal/vertical dual polarization or +/-45 slant polarization to address a multitude of installation scenarios. Other features include dual ports utilizing Type-N female connectors, gain ranging from 17 dBi to 20.5 dBi, and 65 or 45 degree beamwidth options.

"These new sector antennas deliver a range of features that make them some of the most robust sectors on the market today. Features such as high 17-20.5 dBi gain with front to back near 40dB, upper side lobe suppression and cross polarization discrimination set these sector antennas apart," said Justin Pollock, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new 4.9-6.4 GHz sector antenna s are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, L-com, 9786826936, pmcneil@infiniteelectronics.com

 

SOURCE L-com

