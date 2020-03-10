IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that they have unveiled a new, enhanced eCommerce website to improve customer experience and offer customers the ability to find and easily purchase the products they need.
The new L-com website offers all of the same helpful features that customers have come to rely on, including a library of technical resources, custom cable configurators, detailed data sheets, engineering drawings and 3D models. In addition to these features and resources, the new website boasts the following new enhancements to save customers' time and help them find the right products, fast:
- Streamlined checkout process
- New and improved product search functionality
- View item and order history
- View Shipment Tracking Information
- Send RFQs to Sales Representatives
"We are very excited to launch this new website that will make it even easier for our customers to shop our wide selection of products that are in-stock and ready-to-ship same day with enhanced functionality and faster checkout. We are committed to continuously improving all of our resources including eCommerce platforms, to make our customers' buying experience as fast, easy, and frictionless as possible," said Laurie Addison, Vice President of Marketing.
About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs, and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
