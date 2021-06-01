IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new line of Category 7-rated Ethernet cable assemblies that provide high-speed voice, video and data connectivity to data centers, server farms, LANs and industrial networks where heavy EMI /RFI is present.

Four new cable series are offered that all feature double-shielded cable with overall braid shield around individually shielded twisted pairs (S/FTP) which keeps the overall cable diameter small. Additionally, these cables are 10 Gig and Category 7-rated, wired for Ethernet (TIA 568B) and are available in off-the-shelf lengths of 0.5 to 15 meters.

The TRD795ZBLU and TRD795ZBLK-series cables feature IEC-rated LSZH cable, and the TRD795BLU and TRD795BLK-series cables are constructed using UL CM-rated PVC cable. Both black and blue color options are available.

"Our new Category 7 cables offer the best of both worlds: high-speed Cat 7, 10 Gig connectivity and double shielding to thwart the data corrupting effects of EMI/RFI. Also, low-smoke, zero-halogen and PVC jacket options address a wide range of applications," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

In addition to these new assembled cables, the bulk cable used to make these assemblies is also available for purchase.

L-com's new Cat7 double-shielded cable assemblies are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, L-com, 9786826936, pmcneil@infiniteelectronics.com

 

SOURCE L-com

