IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that they have launched a new series of Ethernet and USB cables that feature Glenair's 801 Series Mighty Mouse Connector on one end of the assembly. These rugged, tactical assemblies are built to USB 2.0, Category 5e or Category 6 standards.
At just half the size and weight of a D38999 connector, the high-performance Mighty Mouse connector is specified on hundreds of mission-critical interconnect applications worldwide and has become the de facto high-performance connector solution for many former users of the D38999 connector.
L-com's Mighty Mouse assemblies are built with low-smoke zero-halogen (LSZH) or PVC jackets and are offered with either a male or female Mighty Mouse connector to a standard RJ45 or USB type-A connector. The Mighty Mouse connectors are IP67-rated even when unmated and offer superior lock-down and grounding characteristics when compared to standard connectors. All assemblies are shielded for EMI/RFI resistance and are suitable for outdoor use.
"These assemblies are nearly impossible to find off-the-shelf and typically require high minimum order quantities and 10-16 week lead times. Many of our customers support mission critical applications in harsh environments and cannot afford to wait for these types of cables in the case of a line down situation. Now we can offer these Mighty Mouse assemblies with same-day shipping to satisfy these quick turn requirements," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.
L-com's new Ethernet and USB Mighty Mouse Cable Assemblies are all in-stock and available for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantities.
About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
L-com
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA
978-682-6936