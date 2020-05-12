IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new line of RG178 coaxial cable assemblies that are perfect for use in RF communications, data transmission, wireless communication, GPS systems, security equipment, broadcast equipment and lab applications.
L-com's new RG178 coax cable assemblies are built using the highest quality bulk cable and connectors to ensure the highest levels of performance. The .072" O.D., RG178 cable features a PTFE dielectric, plated copper braid shielding, FEP jackets and a VoP of 70%. Off-the-shelf connector options include BNC, MCX, MMCX, Type-N, SMA and TNC connectors in various combinations of male, female, right-angle and bulkhead configurations.
In addition to these new RG178 coax cable assemblies, L-com now stocks a series of coaxial connectors designed to terminate to RG178 cable. Connector types include SMA, SMB, BNC, TNC, Type-N, MCX, MMCX, crimp and clamp solder, bulkhead mount and right-angle styles.
"These new RG178 assemblies were recently added to our coax line as standard, off-the-shelf assemblies due to increasing customer demand. Many of our military and commercial customers were looking for these types of assemblies with fast delivery times. Since they are now stock, we can ship them same day," said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager.
L-com's new RG178 coaxial cable assemblies and connectors are in stock and available for immediate shipment.
About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
