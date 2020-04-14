IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that they have released a series of embedded PCB antennas designed to integrate into self-contained wireless equipment developed by many OEMs and ODMs.
L-com's new embedded PCB antennas are designed to directly integrate with numerous types of devices that require wireless capabilities. By embedding these PCB antennas directly into a device, the need for an external antenna is eliminated, saving money, time and valuable space.
All 12 antennas in this new line feature popular IPEX-style connectors terminated to 1.13 coax cable, 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 2.4/5 GHz, 700/2700 MHz and 824-960/1710-1990 MHz frequency options with gain ranging from 0 to 3 dBi.
"These new embedded PCB antennas were developed to address a wide range of applications including WiFi, cellular, IMS and IoT where just about any device that requires wireless connectivity can benefit. These antennas offer both integration and seamless wireless connectivity," said Mark Miller, Product Line Manager.
L-com's new embedded PCB antennas with IPEX connectors are in stock and available for immediate shipment.
About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
