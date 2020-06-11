IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, has released new Category 8 tool-less keystone jacks and a field termination RJ45 plug with PoE++ compliance. These new products are ideal for Category 6a, 7 and 8 networks, industrial monitoring and control, test and measurement, field installations and repair, and I/O connectivity.

L-com's two new tool-less keystone jacks are Cat8-rated for 25 and 40 gig networks and PoE++ IEEE 802.3bt-rated. These models are fully shielded and recommended for 22-24 AWG solid conductors. They are also IEC 60512-99-002 for mating and un-mating connectors under electrical load. The panel mount is ECF-style and fit for racks and panels over 0.062" in thickness.

The new RJ45 (8x8) plug is easy to use and also Cat 8-rated for 25 and 40 gig networks. It features a tool-less termination that is predictable, easy and accommodates 22-26 AWG solid or stranded wire. This plug is recommended for cables with an outer diameter of 0.26-0.33" and meets or exceeds ANSI/TIA-568 2-D Category 8 and IEC 802.3bt PoE++ standards.

"In addition to being tool-less, Category 8-rated and PoE++ compliant, these new products offer a variety of beneficial features. The keystone jacks are designed with a rear gate which prevents accidental disconnects and are tested for throughput, and the RJ45 plug features a metal shell and easy termination," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new Category 8 tool-less keystone jacks and field term RJ45 plug are in stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
L-com
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA
978-682-6936 

 

