GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, today announced that L&E International, a global provider of sustainable, innovative packaging solutions, has selected the ColorCert Suite as its print quality control platform. ColorCert will be used across all L&E locations to monitor, control, and report packaging quality to brands and suppliers across China, India, and elsewhere in Southeast Asia. L&E also selected PantoneLIVE™, a cloud-based digital color standard database, to communicate accurate and achievable colors for package printing as part of its digital color workflow.
L&E complies with strict brand color standards as a certified packaging supplier for adidas, Verizon, Amazon (APASS vendor in Asia), Target, and many other brands and retailers. This investment moves the company toward an end-to-end digital color workflow for communicating, approving, and reporting on color quality to improve efficiencies and visibility. The journey of continuous improvement strengthens L&E's ongoing efforts to augment sustainability in packaging while improving overall quality.
"We were introduced to the ColorCert Suite and quickly saw its potential as a print quality control platform that could provide us increased visibility into our color performance while also delivering real-time data to help us optimize manufacturing efficiencies and reduce waste," said Vikas Gupta, Director of Creative Solutions & Development for Asia, L&E International. "We are excited to roll out ColorCert and PantoneLIVE across all our supply locations over the next few months."
The cloud-based ColorCert Suite is a set of digital tools used to define color requirements and collect press-run color data to report color performance across the supply chain. L&E will measure color values during production, compare them with the expected target, and access reports for actionable advice to improve results. With the ColorCert ScoreCard Server, L&E has one dashboard for instant job scoring and reporting print performance across suppliers and manufacturing facilities to validate and monitor packaging quality and report compliance to brands.
PantoneLIVE syncs directly with ColorCert to enable L&E access to digital Pantone® and brand packaging color libraries for accurate color regardless of substrate, printing technology, or ink type. PantoneLIVE will enable the L&E team to reduce packaging makeready times by targeting realistic packaging colors before going on press. These digital packaging color libraries by Pantone® reduce rework and press sampling associated with matching physical references on different packaging materials.
"We are excited to be working with one of the leading packaging solution providers in Asia-Pacific as they build a digital print quality program across their packaging supplier network," said Cindy Cooperman, Vice President, Brand Global Strategic Accounts, X-Rite. "Integrating color management as part of digital workflows helps package printers improve delivery times while supporting sustainability efforts to reduce waste and rework."
For more information about ColorCert or PantoneLIVE, visit https://www.xrite.com/colorcert or http://www.xrite.com/pantonelive
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.
About PantoneLIVE
PantoneLIVE is a cloud-based solution that enables the PANTONE Color language to be communicated and targeted for accurate color production across the entire supply chain – from design concept to final color production. The PantoneLIVE family includes PantoneLIVE Design, PantoneLIVE Production - Print & Packaging and PantoneLIVE Production – Plastic, Coatings and Textile. The different offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of designers, color material suppliers and manufacturers working with paper, film, plastics, coatings and textiles. The PantoneLIVE family is supported by licensed hardware and software that enables each area of the packaging, plastic, coatings and textile supply chains to access spectral data for matching PANTONE® Colors and specific brand palettes. This results in consistent and repeatable color across product families, for a cohesive brand approach regardless of material, media or print technology. For more information, please visit http://www.xrite.com/pantonelive.
About Pantone
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.
About L&E International
Headquartered in New York, L&E sustainable packaging supply-chain, design, engineering, testing and customer service operations can be found in over 14 countries in North America, Europe, India and Southeast Asia. For more information, please go to http://www.le-intl.com
