BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LISTSERV Maestro 10.0, released by L-Soft today, has senders covered when it comes to the new Mail Privacy Protection (MPP) in Apple's iOS 15.
The Maestro opt-in email marketing and analytics platform, the only one based on LISTSERV®, offers the ability to turn off open-up tracking, choose from several tracking levels, including anonymous and personal with consent, and benefit from email template tools and built-in permission best practices.
"With LISTSERV® Maestro, senders have full control over which metrics to track — such as clicks, conversions and social media shares — and the degree of personally identifiable information to collect, making it easier to comply with relevant data privacy and protection laws worldwide, for instance the European Union's GDPR," said Johannes Hubert, L-Soft's Senior Applications Programmer.
When Apple Mail preloads images on devices running iOS 15, mail content will be downloaded to a proxy server, making the open rates soar artificially because all messages will be marked as opened and read.
"This inflation means that opens continue to lose their value as an accurate email metric. Email marketers are wise to rethink how to best design, track and follow up on their communications for optimal engagement and results," said Outi Tuomaala, L-Soft's Executive Vice President.
Email design is even more important to help catch the eye of readers with overflowing in-boxes. Among the major improvements in LISTSERV Maestro 10.0 is the newly redesigned library of responsive email templates. Senders can easily customize these templates for their needs and create attractive, professional newsletters and announcements, with zero need for HTML coding.
The highlights of LISTSERV Maestro 10.0 include:
- New email template library and improved content editor
- Support for web fonts and hosted attachments
- Mobile tracking and multidimensional analytics
- Flexible privacy and data protection options
- Improved list management and API to add subscribers
Discover more about LISTSERV Maestro:
Software - https://www.lsoft.com/products/maestro.asp
Cloud hosted SaaS - https://www.lsoft.com/products/listplex_maestro.asp
About L-Soft
L-Soft is the exclusive provider of LISTSERV® email list technology and the LISTSERV® Maestro email marketing and analytics platform as well as related services for global digital communications. Organizations across all sectors rely on L-Soft's permission email solutions to manage email newsletters, announcement lists, discussion groups and email communities as well as opt-in email marketing campaigns. Invented by L-Soft Founder and CEO Eric Thomas in 1986, LISTSERV pioneered automated email list management and remains the de facto industry standard. In 2021, L-Soft celebrates the 35th anniversary of LISTSERV.
