BOSTON, Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L2L, a leading software provider of plant floor digital production and maintenance solutions for manufacturers, announced today that John Davagian has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of its board of directors. An experienced business leader with a strong background of driving SaaS company growth, Davagian will succeed Co-Founder and CEO Keith Barr who was instrumental in building the foundation of L2L since its founding.
Davagian brings a wealth of experience driving revenue growth, scaling operations and leading high performing teams. Most recently, Davagian served as chief revenue officer for Salsify, a product experience platform empowering manufacturers, where he led the company to substantial customer and revenue growth during his tenure. Prior to Salsify, he held senior leadership roles at TimeTrade and Brainshark where he also developed and led high-growth SaaS businesses.
"With John leading the way, L2L will continue to expand the value we're adding to our customers," says Keith Barr. "His leadership combined with recent investment from M33 Growth, add significant fuel to achieving our mission of providing real-time digitization and greater efficiency on the plant floor for manufacturers around the world." Co-founders, Tyler Whitaker and Bob Argyle, along with the Board, offer their sincere thanks to Barr for his dedication and successful service to L2L and wish him the best in retirement.
As evidenced by L2L's record growth through 2020 and strong start to 2021, manufacturers are experiencing an accelerated need for digitization, greater efficiency, and remote visibility. For L2L's customers, creating digital operating processes that drive continuous improvement in the areas of operational availability, quality, and lowering costs have continued to drive better year-over-year results further demonstrating the value of L2L's manufacturing software solutions in the marketplace.
"I'm thrilled to join this fantastic team as L2L moves to the next stage of growth," said Davagian. "Modern automation and smart technologies are transforming traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, creating significant efficiencies and improvements across the plant floor. With hundreds of customers, L2L is supporting this massive digital transformation for manufacturers focused on continuous improvement."
To learn more about L2L, visit http://www.L2L.com
To link to the press release, visit https://www.l2l.com/press/chief-executive-officer
About Leading2Lean (L2L)
Founded in 2010, L2L provides a Lean Execution System software platform for manufacturers. It has integrated and easy-to-use lean tools that allow operators and managers to use real-time data to reveal and solve root cause problems that cause metric misses, all while creating a sustainable plant floor culture of continuous improvement. For more information, visit http://www.L2L.com.
Media Contact
Trent Maw, L2L, +1 (801) 388-7523, Trent@L2L.com
SOURCE L2L