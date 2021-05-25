CUPERTINO, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The cancellation of LA Opera's stage activities due to the pandemic was devastating, but thanks to CurrikiStudio, they pivoted to bring virtual learning programs to life.
Immediately following the implementation of stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles County, LA Opera actively began producing digital content for remote learning, including full-length youth operas and sing-alongs available for streaming, art workshops, professional development training for teachers, and more. As part of the growth of its digital programs, LA Opera set out to find the best ways to create interactive and user-friendly educational content, particularly lesson plans.
"While we have been producing digital lesson plans for teachers for some time, the learning environment drastically changed due to the pandemic. Without the typical classroom setting, teachers needed self-guided lessons that students could complete on their own. CurrikiStudio offered the ideal platform for this type of learning because it enabled students to work through lessons on their own, complete in-lesson activities to test their knowledge and feel a sense of accomplishment." says Stacy Brightman, VP of LA Opera Connects.
For over a decade Curriki, has been revolutionizing the way digital learning content is distributed and openly shared. Just last year, the non-profit launched CurrikiStudio. CurrikiStudio is the world's first free and open interactive learning content development technology designed to accelerate and scale the creation of digital learning experiences. It's a complete turn-key solution for building, delivering, and maintaining interactive learning content all-in-one place.
WIth the rising demand of online learning delivery models, Curriki recognized that the technology landscape had catalyzed an evolution in educational tools. And with this increased demand, came complexity and cost. LA Opera faced these challenges first-hand, and needed a platform that enabled students to learn from home seamlessly, while being intuitive to use a non-technical team of non-web developers. "CurrikiStudio was approachable in that it did not require previous experience in web development, making it the ideal option for the immediate pivot to online educational content." says Brightman.
Los Angeles is a city of enormous diversity and creativity, and LA Opera has been dedicated to reflecting that vibrancy by redefining what opera can be with thrilling performances, thought-provoking productions and innovative programming. Without the traditional classroom environment to continue its enriching programs, it needed a tool that would allow the team to redesign lesson plans for the online experience. "CurrikiStudio has given LA Opera an opportunity to translate not only our educational materials into an interactive language, but its user-friendly platform has also inspired the organization to think creatively about how we design other virtual programs. Never before has LA Opera had interactive lessons available, online or on its website." says Brightman.
"The innovation at the LA Opera to transform learning and community engagement is exactly why we built CurrikiStudio", says Geoffrey Emery. Geoffrey is a member of the Board of Directors and both Los Angeles Opera and Curriki. "How the LA Opera has been able to use the CurrikiStudio platform to bring the opera to life online opens up a new world of possibilities for how organizations can reach more people online to inspire and educate." says Emery.
Since building its programs on CurrikiStudio, LA Opera has more than doubled the amount of students participating. Now, students can hear the musical instruments of the orchestra, watch videos about stage lighting, and complete fun drag-and-drop activities, all within the lessons. Keeping students within the lessons helps them stay focused, and the built-in tools provide options for visual, auditory, kinesthetic, and reading/writing learners.
