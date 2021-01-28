SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LabKey has launched a comprehensive solution for managing laboratory freezer storage and sample locations within its user-friendly sample management software- LabKey Sample Manager.
By including robust freezer management capabilities in a full-featured sample tracking and workflow management system, LabKey Sample Manager aims to serve as a collaborative hub for sample processing work in the laboratory. The application helps standardize and guide lab processes while capturing the entire history and chain of custody for each sample. The addition of freezer management integrates the tracking of sample locations, freezer storage, sample volume, and freeze/thaw counts into an already rich feature set for managing sample processing work.
"Having worked in the lab for more than ten years, I can attest to the need for integrated sample and freezer management software that is flexible and easy to use. I'm excited that with LabKey Sample Manager, we have created just that" says Hannah Brakke, Product Manager at LabKey. "We have developed a truly intuitive application that allows laboratories to register and track their samples and collaborate- all in one place. Adding a straightforward freezer management system with a modern user interface takes the sample tracking capabilities to the next level."
Sample Manager gives laboratories the power to use the freezer management features in a way that matches their lab and workflow requirements by taking a "sample-centric" approach. This allows samples and their data to live in the system before a sample has been stored in the freezer and even after they have been removed from storage in the lab. Using this approach to freezer management, Sample Manager helps to streamline lab workflows and takes into account the real-world sample management operations of busy labs. Additionally, the flexibility of Sample Manager allows users to configure the application to exactly match the physical freezer storage options in their lab.
About LabKey - LabKey provides software solutions that help overcome the data management, collaboration, and workflow challenges faced by scientific researchers worldwide. Serving more than 500 research organizations and thousands of users, LabKey works hand-in-hand with clients to understand the complex needs of modern labs and develop solutions that help bridge the gap from data to discovery. To learn more visit http://www.labkey.com.
