NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claro Analytics, the world's first and most comprehensive Talent Intelligence platform for external labor market data, today announces the availability of global historical hiring trends and insights that include companies, cities and countries, skills, job titles, and compensation. Claro enables a radically new approach to recruiting and retaining talent by helping companies become more data centric; relying on real-time access to verifiable labor market data to make decisions, instead of using intuition or scouring the internet for unreliable reports based on opaque data sources.
Claro's information about the global labor market and the workforce is presented in an easily digestible format, akin to Google Trends. The newly-announced Claro functionality provides businesses actionable labor market insights that are based on more than 28 million jobs weekly, and more than 1 billion historical job postings. With such a powerful data set, Claro is the leader in helping companies make strategic decisions about compensation, skills, talent location, and Diversity talent benchmarking.
Talent Intelligence is one of the fastest growing segments within the HCM vertical because attracting and retaining the right talent has never been harder for companies, which are struggling to fill vacancies as the unemployment rate drops below 4.8%. According to Emergen Research, "The global Human Capital Management (HCM) market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from USD 18.04 billion in 2020 to USD 32.84 billion in 2028. Increasing demand for cloud-based business models and talent mobility for workforce planning is propelling market growth."
A recent Harvard Business Review article concluded that data about the workforce is key to talent retention because practically every aspect can be analyzed by using technology that's available today.
"Data has become a tangible currency for organizations, so they're turning to data-driven Talent Intelligence to gain a competitive advantage when it comes to hiring and retaining talent," said Michael Beygelman, CEO of Claro Analytics. Beygelman added, "Today's announcement ushers in a new era of labor market insights that forward-thinking companies will immediately adopt to validate and benchmark their strategic decisions about talent."
About Claro Analytics
Claro's mission is to organize all the world's workforce-related information, and to make it easily accessible so that organizations can make more strategic decisions about talent. Claro's innovative Talent Intelligence platform is helping organizations that hire both professional and hourly workers with strategic initiatives like employee retention, Diversity metrics and benchmarking, workforce supply and demand planning, competitive talent benchmarking and real-time salary information.
