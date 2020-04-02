KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaborChart, the construction industry's fastest-growing workforce management platform, today announced that construction industry veteran, Gary Fuchs, will be joining as Workforce Advisor. Fuchs brings 43 years of industry experience and is newly retired as VP of Construction from current customer, Westphal & Company, Inc. At Westphal, he was responsible for all field labor, prefabrication departments, vehicles and equipment, warehouse operations, and training.
As Workforce Advisor at LaborChart, Fuchs will advise contractors in a variety of ways, but will primarily focus on construction operations and workforce management. Fuchs will help new and existing customers by providing labor management best practices, plus serve as a content contributor, sharing what he has learned throughout the years, including success stories, as well as lessons learned.
"Westphal was with LaborChart from early on, and I saw first-hand how much it fundamentally changed our labor management processes," said Gary Fuchs, workforce advisor at LaborChart. Fuchs continues, "LaborChart had such a profound impact on our business, that when the opportunity to join LaborChart was presented, I did not hesitate to join. I strongly believe that now, more than ever, we can help contractors run better businesses."
"This is an exciting addition for both LaborChart and the entire construction industry," said Ben Schultz, CEO at LaborChart. Schultz continues, "Gary's industry experience and his elaborate use of our platform will bring a perspective that is invaluable to the industry, especially in these unprecedented times."
About LaborChart
LaborChart is a leading provider of integrated workforce management cloud platforms for the construction industry. LaborChart provides a modern solution for businesses to manage workforce scheduling, forecasting, certifications, office-to-field communication, and more. Built from a unique blend of construction and software expertise, LaborChart helps contractors of all trades organize their largest and most valuable company asset--their workforce--into one secure and easy-to-manage platform. Visit laborchart.com.
Contact: Sharon Hilboldt
913.204.0129, sharon.hilboldt@laborchart.com