OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaborChart, the leading provider of construction workforce management software, has launched the LaborChart mobile app to give contractors more visibility, ease and transparency when managing their workforce in the digital age.
The app, which launched in late July 2020 on both iOS and Android, incorporates the same features and functionalities as the full software version, with a number of additional mobile-friendly features and enhancements. Ultimately, the app allows users to communicate with the entire company, create work assignments, view schedules, track employee certifications, and view workforce data from the comfort of a smartphone.
Prior to the launch of the LaborChart mobile app, users were encouraged to utilize the browser-based version of the software on their tablets by logging in through a web browser. The new app eliminates this requirement, allowing users to access their LaborChart information straight from their tablet or smartphone home screen with an improved experience.
"The communication enhancements that come with this app will be very transformative," said Ben Schultz, CEO of LaborChart. "One of the biggest challenges with workforce management is working with accurate information, because of how fast things change, and how difficult it is to share these updates. Now there's a labor channel for your company, accessible to anyone who needs it."
Providing added value and ease of use to both the operations team and the project teams, the LaborChart mobile app creates a company-wide solution that is accessible to individuals regardless of whether they are in the office or working remotely.
"Continuous product improvement is of utmost importance here at LaborChart," says Hunter Browning, LaborChart CTO. "We leverage feedback and suggestions from customers to guide product roadmaps to best serve them. The mobile app is just one new offering from LaborChart that will change the way the construction industry manages its workforce."
Administrators—those who manage the workforce on behalf of the contractor—can now use LaborChart on their mobile devices to:
- Communicate with individuals, specific groups and the entire organization through in-app messages, alerts and push notifications
- Submit manpower requests and view current requests
- Access data about their workforce, including certifications, tags, files, activity feeds, notes and projects
- Store and access files
- Drill into project details
- Access each individual's LaborChart profile via QR code
LaborChart users—those who work in the field—can now use LaborChart on their mobile devices to:
- Communicate with managers, supervisors and other leaders through messages and push notifications
- View assignments and assignment details
- Drill into the details of each project they've been assigned
- Submit requests from anywhere
- Access their personal LaborChart profile via QR code
While current customers can easily download the mobile app directly through their iOS or Android devices, contractors who do not yet have the LaborChart software are encouraged to set up a demo of the app by contacting info@laborchart.com.
ABOUT LABORCHART
LaborChart is a leading provider of workforce management software for the construction industry. The platform helps businesses manage employee scheduling, dispatching, forecasting and communication. Built from a unique blend of construction and software expertise, LaborChart helps contractors of all trades organize their largest and most valuable company asset–their workforce–into one secure and easy-to-manage platform.
For more information, visit laborchart.com.
Contact:
Allison Carroll, Director of Marketing
913-787-7001